Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank and NKGSB Cooperative Bank ask depositors not to worry, slams rumours

Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank and NKGSB Cooperative Bank have rubbished rumours which went viral on the social media platforms questioning the financial status of the two banks.

In an appeal to its customers and depositors, the Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank said that the auditors of the bank have never expressed any concern about the safety of the depositors' money. The bank added that in the recently completed financial year, it has earned profits and it is fully committed in safeguarding the interest of its depositors, shareholders and customers at all the times. They re-affirmed that deposits in Abhyudaya Co-op. Bank are safe.

"It has come to our notice that certain persons for reasons best known to him/them and malicious interest is /are intentionally creating and circulating concocted, fake, frivolous and imaginary posts for misguiding the customers of the Bank. It has already been informed to our valued customers that the messages circulated with ulterior motive are false & baseless. Customers are informed that the financial position of the Bank is strong and they are requested not to pay any heed to such false messages," Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank said.

Meanwhile, after the rumours which went viral on the social media, a slew of customers gathered outside various branches of NKGSB bank to question the authenticity of the messages.

However, the bank has clarified that all the allegations are baseless and its financial status is fine and they follow disciplined banking and have adequate liquidity. They have also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police.

"NKGSB Bank wishes to assert to all its stakeholders and customers, that with a legacy of more than 100 years, professional management, sound networth and capital adequacy, consistent profitability, disciplined banking and adequate liquidity, the Bank continues its strong presence to serve you," they said.