Abhijit Bangar takes charge as NMMC chief

Abhijit Bangar, 2008 batch IAS officer and additional divisional commissioner of Nagpur division took over charge from Annasaheb Misal as the new municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) on Tuesday. While seeking everyone’s co-operation, Bangar said that his priority would be to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Bangar is an economics post-graduate from Pune University and has served as a chief executive officer at Raigad and Satara Zilla Parishad, an assistant collector and deputy divisional officer of Mangaon, and as a professor of Gokhale Institute, Pune.

As the first district collector of the newly formed Palghar district, he did an excellent job in resolving the malnutrition issues of the pre-dominant tribal district. His stint as Collector of Amravati was also noteworthy. As the civic chief of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), he involved citizens in waste segregation in the cleanliness survey, and, because of his effort, the NMC improved its ranking in cleanliness survey of Swachh Bharat Mission. Before taking charge of the municipal commissioner of NMMC, he was the Additional Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur Division. He is known as an active administrative officer due to his various public works.

Bangar also assured the citizens that he would strive to meet the expectations of the residents and would involve them in development works.