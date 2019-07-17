Abduction drama exposes BYM leader as mastermind

Nagpur: The Yavatmal police have cracked an abduction case within 10 hours and arrested six people in connection with the case. The 18-year-old son of a businessman was kidnapped from Shivaji Garden at Yavatmal.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 50 lakh in ransom. The businessman complained to the police and within 10 hours the police have arrested the six accused.

Interestingly, the mastermind of the case was turned out to be the office bearer of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BYM), Shubham Tolwani. The accused hatched a plan to kidnap the businessman's son after they lost money in cricket bets. They kidnapped Ishwar Nachwani's 18-year-old son Harsh and took him to a forest and beat him.

The kidnappers made a video call to Ishwar and demanded Rs 500,000 ransom. They threatened to kill Harsh if his father failed to deliver the ransom amount in an hour's time.

Ishwar rushed to the police and filed an FIR. District superintendent swung in to action immediately. The police formed six teams and sent them in search of Harsh.

Yavatmal police searched all areas including the jungles near the MIDC area. Within 10 hours they cracked the case. Harsh was rescued safely and reunited with his family.