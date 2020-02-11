AAP victory may influence state's development model

Mumbai: The sweeping victory of Aam Aadmi Party could have a ripple effect in Maharashtra and influence the decisions of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The impact will be two fold for the state. First, it may directly affect the policy and decision-making of the state government. The ruling parties in the state feel that the AAP model of governance is the best method to fight the communal agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. As BJP is the single largest party and the opposition party in the state, the MVA government is all focussed to counter their agenda.

"The free power to poor consumers scheme helped AAP defeat the divisive politics of the BJP. Therefore, we want to apply this model in the state too," said Power Minister Nitin Raut reacting to the victory of AAP. Raut has also announced to provide free 100 units of power as AAP did in Delhi. Even before the election in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced to build AAP-like government schools in the state.

AAP's success will force them to speed up this process. Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, visited Delhi and studied the AAP model of governance soon after winning the assembly election. He is also implementing AAP development model in his Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

AAP may be strengthened

Enthused with this victory, the local leaders and workers of AAP in the state are now planning to strengthen their party. AAP has announced to contest the BMC election in 2022. "We will now contest all local body elections in the state scheduled in the future," Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member of AAP announced. With the success in Delhi, voters may support AAP in some constituencies.