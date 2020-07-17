AAP slams NCP for demanding Rs 11,000 as ‘donation’ from gram panchayat administrator aspirants

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday slammed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of the coalition partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, for asking donations from the aspirants to administrators’ post to the various gram panchayats.
Taking to Twitter, AAP Maharashtra's Secretary Dhananjay Shinde said that NCP has found a new way of doing corruption. The ruling party is now accepting donation of Rs 11,000 for appointing administrator in Gram Panchayat. He also attached a letter of NCP in which it asked all aspirants to the posts of administrators to pay Rs 11,000 as a donation to the party fund.
The NCP's letter has been issued by party's Pune district president Pradip Garatkar. The letter states that all taluka presidents have been given guidelines towards appointing administrators based on lists of their gram panchayats that would have gone to polls. It says that the aspirants should fill up the application form along with a non-refundable party fund donation of Rs 11,000, which will be credited to the official bank account of the NCP Pune district. Details of the bank account were included.
Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Shiv Sena- NCP- Congress combination, has been facing flak over its decision to appoint administrators to nearly 14,000 gram panchayats across the state in consultation with district guardian ministers. The state government made this decision after, the State Election Commission postponed elections to all gram panchayats due to coronavirus outbreak.
