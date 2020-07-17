AAP slams NCP for demanding Rs 11,000 as ‘donation’ from gram panchayat administrator aspirants

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday slammed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one of the coalition partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, for asking donations from the aspirants to administrators’ post to the various gram panchayats.

Taking to Twitter, AAP Maharashtra's Secretary Dhananjay Shinde said that NCP has found a new way of doing corruption. The ruling party is now accepting donation of Rs 11,000 for appointing administrator in Gram Panchayat. He also attached a letter of NCP in which it asked all aspirants to the posts of administrators to pay Rs 11,000 as a donation to the party fund.