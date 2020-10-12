AAP Maharashtra tweets with '#BesharamJantaParty' as BJP protests across state over atrocities on women

"Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj set an example for everyone, when he personally intervened to ensure that daughter of Subedar of Kalyan, wasn't violated. The BJP is the anti-thesis of Maharaj's Swarajya. In Mumbai, BJP leader and Fadnavis confidante Mani Balan was reinstated despite BJP leader Divya Dhole's complaints. The list is endless. I urge all Mumbaikars to boycott this 'Besharam Janta Party", said Dhananjay Shinde, AAP's Maharashtra Secretary.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon lashed out at the saffron party and said, "BJP is a party that protects rapists, the party that burns victims in the stealth of the night and destroys evidence in full public view are protesting against women related crimes. Public memory is no longer short, Mumbaikars won't ever forget Hathras- which is what the BJP stands for."

She called BJP's protest "a farce". "It as attempt to co-opt issues without addressing them, while giving a free run to BJP leadership which harbours oppression against Dalits and women," she added.

"BJP has organized a protest in mumbai, against rising crimes against women. Irony just died. Nothing can be more hypocritical than this. Shame. Fail," tweeted AAP leader Ruben Mascarenhas.