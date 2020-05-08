AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon files plaint after being abused on Twitter

Mumbai: National executive member of the Aam Aadmi Party Preeti Sharma Menon made an online complaint to Mumbai Police on Friday after a Twitter user made an objectionable and obscene comment on a post regarding the Aurangabad tragedy that left 14 migrant workers dead.

Sharma, who had posted on migrant workers' issues on the microblogging site Twitter, received an obscene and abusive comment from a user, whose Twitter handle is @pokershash, suggesting how Sharma could protect the migrants from being run over. Twitterati turned on this user, later identified as Shashank Singh and called out by Sharma. His account was deactivated.

The AAP leader immediately lodged an online complaint with Mumbai Police and also sent a written complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She further demanded action against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for rape, criminal intimidation and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Deshmukh tweeted, "As a state which prides itself on the legacy of Savitribai Phule, we have zero tolerance for anyone outraging the modesty of any woman." He further directed Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Police to look into the matter and initiate stringent action.