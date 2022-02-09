AAP lashes out at BJP for vindictive repression and misuse of central agencies

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its vendetta driven witchhunt of opposition leaders saying that the ruling party at the Centre has no stone unturned in the systematic misuse of central agencies like ED, NCB and CBI by subverting the criminal justice system and grossly abusing the power vested in these institutions. AAP was reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claims of the ED being asked to fix him and pressure being applied on individuals, toq give statements against him, since he allegedly refused to topple the MVA Govt.

"We are honestly amused by this exchange between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. The BJP must be rightly criticised for its misuse of central agencies but the Shiv Sena is no paragon of virtue. Sanjat Raut says Shiv Sena is Mumbai's 'Dada' and he is correct, since the crumbling state of Mumbai and widespread corruption in the BMC, is courtesy their 'Hafta Vasuli' and 'Dadagiri," said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive member and Mumbai Prabhari.

Menon said AAP legislators and party cadre in Delhi were subjected to the worst kind of vindictively targeted harassment for any elected state government in Independent India. Delhi Police, ED, CBI and even the Election Commission of India were used to frame its MLAs and senior leadership. ‘’Despite all this, we never wavered and continued on our part without fear and most importantly, without giving into coercion," she noted.

The Shiv Sena should learn from the Aam Aadmi Party and welcome scrutiny. ‘’It must walk the talk, if it has nothing to hide, like us and emerge unscathed. Or maybe the Shiv Sena does have skeletons nay, an entire graveyard in its closet, for such has its association with the BJP, whom it divorced only recently, said Menon.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:59 PM IST