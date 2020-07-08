AAP demands action against culprits who vandalised Dr Ambedkar's home 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in vandalism at Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Mumbai.
In a statement, AAP termed the incident as a national disgrace. "Attack on Dr Ambedkar's home are by the same forces who attack the constitution he authored. He remains an ever inspiring figure who defined immutable constitutional morality in India and was a champion of the oppressed. This vandalism is shameful and unacceptable", said Dhananjay Shinde, Secretary, AAP Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP's National Executive Member, demanded swift action against the culprits. "The symbolism of Rajgruha is very important. It reminds us that Dr Ambedkar walked humbly amongst us and yet took the nation to a higher plane. We demand swift action against the culprits and safeguards for the future," she said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he has instructed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalism at Dr B R Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Mumbai. Terming the incident as "shocking", Thackeray said the government will not tolerate insult of Rajgruh, located in Dadar area. "The premises is not just a sacred place for Ambedkarites, but the entire society. Ambedkar preserved all his writings in this premises. This is like a pilgrimage centre for all Maharashtrians," he said.
Ambedkar lived in Rajgruh for nearly two decades. The house is located close to his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi'. Two persons threw stones on glass windows, and damaged CCTV cameras and potted plants at the house on Tuesday night. Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident. Located at Hindu Colony in Dadar, the heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb's books, portrait, ashes, vessels and other artefacts are kept.