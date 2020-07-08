AAP demands action against culprits who vandalised Dr Ambedkar's home 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in vandalism at Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Mumbai.

In a statement, AAP termed the incident as a national disgrace. "Attack on Dr Ambedkar's home are by the same forces who attack the constitution he authored. He remains an ever inspiring figure who defined immutable constitutional morality in India and was a champion of the oppressed. This vandalism is shameful and unacceptable", said Dhananjay Shinde, Secretary, AAP Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP's National Executive Member, demanded swift action against the culprits. "The symbolism of Rajgruha is very important. It reminds us that Dr Ambedkar walked humbly amongst us and yet took the nation to a higher plane. We demand swift action against the culprits and safeguards for the future," she said.