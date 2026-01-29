AAIB Recovers Learjet Black Box From Baramati Airfield; Probe To Focus On Environment, Infrastructure & Human Factors To Ascertain Cause | ANI

Mumbai: The flight data recorder, also known as the black box, of VT-SSK that crash landed at Baramati airfield on Wednesday was recovered by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Sources say that the probe is being led in the direction to ascertain if the determining factors were driven by in-cockpit decision-making, lack of experienced personnel controlling the air traffic or any last-minute mishap when the aircraft was close to the surface.

High-Priority Probe Launched

In the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra’s Dy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, the AAIB launched a high-priority, time-bound investigation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated that a team of three officers from AAIB, another team of three officers from DGCA’s Mumbai regional office and AAIB’s director general GVG Yugandhar reached the crash site on Wednesday.

Investigation Progressing Expeditiously

The ministry confirmed that the investigation is progressing "expeditiously" and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft was successfully recovered. “The ministry remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe, strictly in accordance with established standard operating procedures and laid-down guidelines,” read the ministry’s statement.

Black Box to Delhi

According to sources, the flight data recorder will be sent to Delhi for decoding to reconstruct the final moments of the flight whereas the AAIB team completed initial wreckage securing and debris distribution mapping at the Baramati airstrip. It has also requisitioned all maintenance logs, engine records, and crew qualification documents from the operator, VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Also Watch:

Focus on Three Factors

According to sources, the probe is currently centered on three critical factors that may have converged to cause the crash of the Learjet 45. The investigators are focusing on the environmental factors as preliminary reports indicated that weather played a significant role with the runway being out of sight to the crew. Another focus is also laid on the technical and operational infrastructure available locally as Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield and also lacks instrument landing system (ILS) to assist machine-based landing.

Human Factors Under Lens

The investigative team at AAIB is also focusing on whether any human factors and pilot decision-making was a determining factor of the accident. Notably, the air traffic control at Baramati is manned by private flying training organisations, who are not trained by the Airports Authority of India to play the highly skilled role.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/