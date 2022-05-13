Aaditya Thackeray's Ayodya visit dates changed

Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray was supposed to visit Ayodhya on June 10 to seek Lord Ram's blessings for bringing in "Ram Rajya" in Maharashtra.

However, as per the information shared by Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray will not visit Ayodhya on the date which was announced before because of the scheduled voting dates in Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha seats.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:51 PM IST