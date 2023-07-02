Aaditya Thackeray's 4 Takeaways As NCP Splits: 'Failed Double-Engine Govt Now Has A Third Wheel'

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the recent political developments in Maharashtra, specifically the split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shinde government. Thackeray expressed his view that these developments highlight the incompetence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While he refrained from delving into the details of the political situation, Thackeray commented on four main observations he made.

"Failed double-engine govt in Maharashtra now has a third wheel"

Firstly, Thackeray noted that the MLAs loyal to Shinde did not receive any ministerial positions, while nine NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers. This contrasted with the rebellion led by Shinde last year, which resulted in the toppling of the government led by Thackeray's father.

'Didn't you have a problem with the NCP?'

Thackeray also questioned the Sena MLAs who had previously left the party with Shinde, claiming they were disgruntled with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Sena, Congress, and NCP. He pointed out the irony that those who had criticised the NCP for hindering their work were now welcoming NCP MLAs into the government.

Aaditya’s “incompetent” charge at Shinde

According to Thackeray, the one-year tenure of the Shinde-Fadnavis government and the inclusion of the NCP group reaffirmed Shinde's incompetence as a leader.

"Gaddaars"

Thackeray raised the issue of distancing from the ideology of Hindutva, for which his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, was known. He questioned the inclusion of NCP members in the government, stating that his party had faced criticism for aligning with the NCP and Congress, but now it seemed that the BJP and the "Gaddaars" (traitors) had distanced themselves from their own principles.

Thackeray concluded by emphasising that the political fight would be between those motivated by selfish reasons and those committed to principled politics.

