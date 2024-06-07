Get Speaker's Post Or BJP Will Break Your Parties: Aaditya Thackeray Warns NDA Allies Ahead Of PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

As the meeting of newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is underway, Shiv Sena Uddhav Bal Thackeray (SS UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray warned NDA allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) to aim for the Speaker post; otherwise, BJP will break their parties.

Taking to X on Friday, Aaditya wrote, "A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the BJP in the newly remembered NDA: Get the post of the Speaker. Having experienced the tactics of the BJP, the minute they form government with you, they will break the promises and try to break your parties too. You’ll have experienced it earlier."

Aaditya tagged the official X handles of TDP and JDU in his post.

Aaditya Thackeray's warning to TDP and JDU comes amid speculation that Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT might join the NDA alliance.

Yesterday, in a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray attacked the saffron party, saying, "The country rejected the attempts of the BJP to change our Constitution and to finish off democracy. The elections have proved that arrogance has no place in our country. Arrogance, dictatorship, anti-democratic forces, and those wanting to implement their own party manual instead of our Constitution will be rejected by the country. From a brute majority, twice, to 240, is clearly a rejection of misgovernance and arrogance."

Calling BJP an anti-Maharashtra party, he wrote, "In Maharashtra, we saw the BJP loot our state and destroy its economic strength and pride. The anti-Maharashtra BJP has been rejected by the voters of Maharashtra, and this will be seen again this year."

He also thanked the INDIA voters and workers for fighting valiantly for the nation, its Constitution, and democracy.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats. However, the saffron party is dependent on the TDP and JDU to form and run the government, since it could not reach the magic figure of 272 on its own.

PM elected as NDA leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take oath for a fresh term on June 9. Meanwhile, the NDA parliamentary board elected Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance unanimously.