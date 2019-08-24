Aaditya Thackeray visits MHADA, says will meet CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena chief and son of Uddhav Thackeray, visited the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and addressed a press conference on Friday.

He discussed with the media the much-awaited redevelopment projects for old dilapidated buildings of Mumbai and ensured he would soon meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and ask him to introduce the policy immediately.

Aditya believes once introduced, the new draft redevelopment policy will expedite the stalled redevelopment projects. He also spoke about the Sewri Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls titleship issue.

For the past several years, the MHADA has repeatedly been asking the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) to transfer the land titleship. However, the MbPT has not given any positive response.

The Thackeray Junior also told the media he has demanded an amendment in the law allowing Mumbai Mill Workers to sell their houses purchased under the government scheme after five years. Currently, the mill workers are restricted to sell houses up to 10 years.