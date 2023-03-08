Aaditya Thackeray urges Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to upgrade Pune, Nashik airports

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote a letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, requesting him to consider developing new airports in Palghar district and Fardapur near Ajanta Caves. He also urged Scindia to look into development of Pune and Nashik airports.

News agency ANI quoted Aaditya Thackeray saying, "I have written to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, placing on record requests for development of new airports in Palghar Dist. and Fardapur, and clarity for airports of Pune and Nashik."

The Shiv Seva [UBT] leader added, "I hope he takes up the development of these 4 airports, as it will help give a boost to development and support passenger connectivity, industry, agriculture and tourism."

Aaditya Thackeray writes letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia

In his letter dated March 3, Thackeray scion invoked that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget speech this year had said that 50 airports, helipads, ports will be developed or upgraded in India. He urged Scindia to put Maharashtra in priority area of development for Civil Aviation department.

"During the presentation of the "Budget 2023" presented by Hon'ble Finance Minister, we heard a mention of 50 airports/helipads/ ports to be developed/ upgraded in India. We were delighted to hear of this announcement, as it would surely usher in progress. However, the absence of details has led to hope and confusion, at the same time. I write to you, urging you to put Maharashtra in the priority area of development for the Civil Aviation department," he wrote.

He said that while he was a minister in Maharashtra government, he pushed ahead several key projects including Palghar Airport and developing airfield in Fardapur.

He said that Mumbai will need a third airport over the next 10 years and one must be built in Palghar district. He said this airport will cater to Mumbai's needs, support growing urban population in the district and the industrial belt.

Thackeray scion on Palghar airport, Fardapur airfield

"It will be a source of revenue earner for the State of Maharashtra, if this airport turns to be a cargo hub, passenger airport as well as parking opportunities for planes," he wrote in the letter on Palghar airport.

Elaborating on having an airfield in Fardapur, he wrote, "An airfield in Fardapur, another project that the MVA Government was exploring, could help us boost the local connectivity and bring this site on the global map of Buddhism. We were exploring to work on this project with the Tourism & Culture Department of the Govt of Maharashtra, and, also have countries that are a part of the global Buddhist cultural heritage, support this project."

Seeks development of Maharashtra's civil aviation

Apart from the aforementioned projects, he requested the minister to look into expansion of Pune airport and development of Nashik airport.

"Sir, all these issues, I bring to your notice as a citizen of Maharashtra, wanting the state to prosper and further propel the growth of our great nation, India. I have only mentioned a few of Maharashtra's multiple points of potential and roadblocks in the sector of civil aviation, directly linking it to industry, agriculture, tourism growth. I hope you will take cognizance of my humble requests and give justice to Maharashtra's civil aviation needs," he wrote in his letter.

