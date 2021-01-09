Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray unveils the ‘Zebu’ Bull at Worli

IndusInd Bank in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and supported by the Hinduja Foundation, unveiled a majestic sculpture of its brand identity - The "Zebu" Bull at Rajni Patel Chowk, located in the central business district of Worli. The installation is part of MCGMs efforts at beautifying the city through public-private art initiatives.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated and unveiled the Zebu Bull sculpture in the presence of Hinduja Foundation Managing Trustee Ashok P. Hinduja and IndusInd Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sumant Kathpalia.

Designed by renowned artist Arzan Khambatta, the Zebu Bull is placed opposite the headquarters of the Hinduja group, which also runs the IndusInd Bank, and the initiative is part of the MCGM's efforts to beautify the city through public-private art initiatives.

The installation - The Zebu Bull becomes the fourth bovine sculpture in the financial capital.

Ashok P Hinduja, Managing Trustee, Hinduja Foundation, said, “Hinduja Foundation is committed towards the welfare of the country. This initiative was a small step towards realising our CM’s vision of beautifying the city. We are thankful to the Hon’ble cabinet minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray for his continuous support. We also would like to thank BMC and state authorities for their support as this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

“The Zebu Bull exemplifies determination and deep confidence in the future, and we as a brand, strongly advocate this philosophy. We are happy to dedicate this majestic re-imagination of the Zebu to the city of Mumbai, celebrating the dynamism, ambition and aspiration of the financial capital of the country. I would like to thank MCGM for supporting us in our effort at making Mumbai more beautiful, as well as the Hinduja Foundation for guiding us through the journey,” added Kathpalia.

The Zebu bull embodies the rich heritage of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization that represents a vibrant and progressive community which is synonymous with the city of Mumbai and resonates the sense of positivity and undaunted spirit of its citizens.