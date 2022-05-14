Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15, confirms Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on June 15th, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed on Saturday.

The Worli MLA was supposed to visit Ayodhya on June 10 to seek Lord Ram's blessings for bringing in "Ram Rajya" in Maharashtra, however, it was postponed due to voting for Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

“We are now going (to Ayodhya) to seek blessings for the works we are carrying out in Maharashtra and the ones which we intend to carry out in the country. We are going to take darshan of Lord Ram to bring in Ram Rajya in Maharashtra too,” Thackeray had said, adding that blessings will be sought to address issues like power and water shortage in the state.

“Ayodhya is our source of strength and devotion. We are going to seek blessings. As Maha Vikas Aghadi, we are going ahead taking every section of the society along. Maharashtra is the financial strength of the country. The country will march forward if Maharashtra is taken forward,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:51 PM IST