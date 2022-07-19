Aaditya Thackeray to launch Shiv Samvad Yatra, says 'rebellion have unmasked their hatred, jealousy and anger against us'

Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

Amid exodus from the party leaders and cadre, the Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will launch a three day Shiv Samvad Yatra to cover North Maharashtra and Marathwada in a bid to keep the flock together and avoid further split. It will start from July 21. Aaditya plans to hold rallies in the constituencies of rebel MLAs as he has already challenged them to resign and face an election.

Aaditya said relentless criticism of the rebel camp in Maharashtra have only unmasked their hatred and jealousy against the party leadership and his family.

Aaditya said "traitors" have gone away and those who feel Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is a good human being are still with the party, which lost power last month after a section of MLAs rebelled against the leadership. Asked about reasons behind rebel Sena MLAs as well as other leaders making several allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, the former state minister said, "This rebellion has unmasked their hatred, jealousy and anger against us. The truth is thus coming out. It also means that all of them (rebels) used to lie when they claimed to have respect towards the Thackeray family."

He lashed out at the rebels and said "The traitors have gone away from us, but original Shiv Sena workers are still with the party."

Aaditya slammed rebels on a day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha.