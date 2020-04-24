Aaditya Thackeray thanks Uber India for pledging free rides worth Rs 1 crore to medical frontliners

On Friday, Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, thanked Uber India for pledged free rides worth Rs 1 crore to medical frontliners, emergency non-COVID patients and Maharashtra government employees.
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "Thank you @Uber_India for this support! Most crucial in times of need."
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber’s partnership with Maharashtra state government is part of its global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge.
“The Maharashtra government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19. We will help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology and network of drivers,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia.
Earlier, the company pledged Rs 75 lakhs to Delhi Government for transporting frontline healthcare workers, and other essential services.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Thank you for your support for Delhi's healthcare workers. It is heartening to see so many organisations pitching in to help fight Corona."
Uber has also partnered with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide transport service to frontline healthcare workers in the country, who are engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Initially, the company had provided 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna through its recently launched UberMedic service, according to a statement.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)