Aaditya Thackeray thanks Uber India for pledging free rides worth Rs 1 crore to medical frontliners

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber’s partnership with Maharashtra state government is part of its global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge.

“The Maharashtra government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19. We will help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology and network of drivers,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia.

Earlier, the company pledged Rs 75 lakhs to Delhi Government for transporting frontline healthcare workers, and other essential services.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Thank you for your support for Delhi's healthcare workers. It is heartening to see so many organisations pitching in to help fight Corona."