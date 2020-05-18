Aaditya Thackeray says BMC will ensure that pre-monsoon work staff will get equal work and equal pay

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said BMC will ensure that the staff handling pre-monsoon work, irrespective of gender, will get equal pay. The statement comes after a leading newspaper reported disparity of pay between men and women at BMC.
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "Hi @MumbaiMirror I read the news piece in today’s edition about pre-monsoon work staff- men & women not being paid equally for that work. I have spoken to concerned officials and requested them to check on it and rectify it right away."
He thanked the leading daily for bringing it to his notice and said: "BMC ensures equal work, equal pay and will check into why this happened. Please convey my apologies to the women who faced this discrimination. Let’s follow up on this."
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, BMC undertakes sewer and drainage pipe cleaning as part of monsoon preparations, for which additional labour is hired to carry on the work. As per BMC's rule these workers should be paid Rs 625 per day irrespective of their gender. But, an official from Kachra Vahtuk Shramik Sangh alleged that men are paid Rs 400 a day, while women are paid Rs 300 a day and not the stipulated amount announced by the BMC.
