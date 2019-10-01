Aaditya Thackeray roars, to contest from Worli

Mumbai: Putting an end to all speculation, Shiv Sena Chief Minister face and Yuva Sena chief, Aaditya Thackeray announced his candidature for the upcoming assembly election. He is the first Thackeray to ever contest the election.

Aaditya contesting election gains more significance, as the founder of Sena, Bal Thackeray had always said he did not believe in democracy and would never contest elections.

The 29-year-old Thackeray will make his debut from the Worli constituency of South-Central Mumbai. “In the name of my grandparents, late Balasaheb Thackeray and Meenatai Thackeray, I swear to contest the election and work for the betterment of Maharashtra,” announced Aaditya at his first rally.

“I have taken this plunge, let anybody stand against me, I am not scared, because I know the people won’t let me down” he added.

Aaditya was accompanied by his mother, Rashmi and younger brother, Tejas along with senior Sena leaders, like former CM Manohar Joshi, Sanjay Raut and Sachin Ahir, who recently crossed over from the Nationalist Congress Party.

Soon after making this announcement, Aaditya was overwhelmed by the response he received from Shiv Sainiks at the venue, making him emotional. Party workers present, screamed slogans after his name and showered flowers on the dais.

He added over the last three months, he has received immense respect and love from the people of Maharashtra for his “Jan Aashirwad Yatra”, which instilled confidence in him to step in the shoes of a leader.

“The blessings and love of the people of Maharashtra have been my driving force. I promise to pay you back by serving you all,” affirmed an emotional Aaditya.

There was enormous eagerness over Aaditya’s participation in the state election since party workers speculated his chance of being the party’s candidate for the post of chief minister.

Aaditya reminded the partymen, Shiv Sena has always remained committed to social service in Maharashtra, helping the party earn a special place among the people.

He promised to carry on with this legacy. “This is our time to create a new Maharashtra. We will fight for justice and make sure peoples’ voices are heard,” asserted Aaditya.

Hailing the decision, Sena MP, Sanjay Raut set the crowd abuzz stating Aaditya’s entry in politics is the new dawn, that will shine on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. (The power seat of Maharashtra, where the CM sits)

“Due to technical error, Chandrayan-2 could not land on the moon, but Aaditya is the ‘Suryayaan’ which will successfully rise up to the sixth floor of Mantralaya,” said Raut.

Significantly, Aaditya’s announcement came two days after his father and Sena president, Uddhav had reminded the Sainiks of the promise he had made to his father and Sena supremo, the late Thackeray, that one day he will make a Sainik the CM of Maharashtra

Uddhav, however, was not present at the rally, as he was involved in finalising the distribution of election tickets for Sena candidates.