Aaditya Thackeray meets tribals of Shahapur to discuss water woes in area

Thane: The state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday, May 7, 2022, went to Shahapur and met with the tribals to discuss the water woes of the villagers.

During the visit, Aaditya Thackeray saw all the water problems faced by the villagers and he assured them that he will visit after a month time to review the work.

The state tourism minister Aditya Thackeray sat down on the ground and discussed with the villagers of Biwalwadi when the women told Thackeray about the seriousness of water scarcity, he assured them of immediate supply of water through solar energy.

Thackeray speaking with the media said, "The work for bringing the water is being carried out in Shahapur, Palghar and Thane areas. Therefore there will be a scarcity of water for a few days and the villagers will need to face problems in remote areas."

Thackeray further added, " After the completion of Bhavli dam project, water would be brought by tanker through lakes and wells and then it would be pumped to the wells by solar pumps."

Thackeray visited Biwalwadi at the head of Kasara Ghat of Thane district at around 1.30 pm. He was welcomed by the women of the village by traditional folk songs.

After hearing the problems of the women Aaditya Thackeray assured that he will work together with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to solve the water problem of the village.

Earlier Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved the Bhavli dam project. Until it is completed the water will be lifted from Topachi Bawdi to solve the water problem of this village.

Thackeray also inspected the Topa well in Kasara Ghat built by Ahilyabai Holkar. Water will be stored in this well and it will be lifted to the village.

He also visited Golbhan. He interacted with the villagers at the Maruti temple in the village.

Hearing the problems of the villagers Aaditya Thackeray said, "I am here to hear your problems and will try to come up with some solutions for them on a priority basis."

During the visit, Aaditya Thackeray was accompanied by Agriculture Minister and Palghar District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Thane Zilla Parishad President Pushpa Patil, MLA Ravindra Phatak, Pandurang Barora, Siddhivinayak Trust President Adesh Bandekar, Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Dr Bhausaheb Dangde and other officers.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:56 PM IST