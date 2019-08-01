Aaditya Thackeray launches 2nd leg of Jan Aashirwad Yatra

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday began the second phase of his 'Jan Aashirward Yatra' from Solapur, assuring the 'sons of the soil' that he would strive to ensure that industries and factories are set up close to their homes.

He urged the youth to join the administrative services by giving civil services exams, like UPSC and MPSC.

"The Balasaheb Thackeray IAS Academy has been set up by the Shiv Sena to assist the Marathi youth to prepare for the administrative services. They should take benefit of the facility," he said, while interacting with the students at Walchand College in Solapur.

He said today's youngsters are not afraid of asking questions. "I want to hear you out and look for solutions to your questions, which is why I organised the Yuva Sanvad to interact with you," Thackeray said.

He exhorted the youth to start a movement for resolution of pressing issues facing the society. "A new leadership will be created out of this movement, who will then work for the welfare of the country.

When the youth know what they want to achieve, they will be closer to their goal," he said. "I will strive to ensure that factories and industries are set up close to the homes of the sons-of-the-soil," Thackeray added.

He said he had suggested to the government that Class IV and V students should be taught about "good touch and bad touch" to make them aware. "Boys should be taught how to behave with girls in schools itself," he said.

Thackeray said one of the aims of his interaction with the youth is to know what kind of changes be made in the educational system.