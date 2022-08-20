Aaditya Thackeray is doing what Hitler did in World War II, claims Deepak Kesarkar

Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Shinde camp spokesman and Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday targeted Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray for repeatedly terming the legislators, who joined Eknath Shinde, as ‘’traitors.’’

He said, ‘’Aaditya Thackeray is currently doing what Hitler did in World War II. When German dictator Hitler pushed the whole world into the precipice of world war, Goebbels was with him. Goebbels was also a minister in Hitler's regime. Goebbels had a policy, tell a lie a hundred times, people start to believe it. Aaditya Thackeray is doing the same thing in Maharashtra today.”

Kesarkar further noted, "Aditya Thackeray is going to various places in Maharashtra and spreading false information among the people. I have said earlier that I respect Aaditya Thackeray as he is the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray. But we will not tolerate it if he resorts to Goebbels’ policy. This land is not a land that approves the policies of Goebbels, this land is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.’’

Kesarkar said BJP could have made its mayor after the 2017 BMC elections but left the post for Shiv Sena. ‘’The BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) alliance will win more than 150 of the total 227 seats in the upcoming BMC elections. Now we have a permanent alliance with BJP and will not break it for our selfishness," he added.