Aaditya Thackeray is CM on social media

Mumbai: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has bagged a majority of seats in the recently-concluded assembly election. Now, all eyes are on who will be the next chief minister — from the Shiv Sena or the BJP.

On Saturday, social media was abuzz with a list mentioning the names of winning candidates and ministerial berths they might be awarded.

According to the list, Aaditya Thackeray will be the next CM of Maharashtra, Rohit Pawar will be his deputy and Devendra Fadnavis will be the leader of the Opposition.

Though a cabinet is likely to be declared after Diwali, social media has already announced a new cabinet with a set of Shiv Sena leaders joining hands with Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politicians.

While Shiv Sena family's legal heir and party's first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray has already been declared the CM, Fadnavis will sit in the opposition benches.

Not only Mumbaikars, but the entire country are keenly following the power tussle between the old allies to know as to who will be the next CM, Sainik Aaditya Thackeray or someone from the BJP.

Meanwhile, political analysts are also involved in a heated debate whether the two saffron parties will agree on the 50-50 seat-sharing formula and Aditya will be the chief minister for the first half term.

Further, according to the list, his cabinet colleagues will be Congress Prithviraj Chavan, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde and Chhagan Bhujbal.

People sharing the messages want Shiv Sena to join hand with Congress-NCP tie to cobble together the number to form the government and let Aaditya head the state.

Now, it remains to be seen if Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will part ways with the BJP and go with the Congress-NCP alliance and form the government or continue with the saffron alliance.