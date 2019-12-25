Aaditya Thackeray disapproves of tonsuring over troll

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray has asked Sena workers to exercise restraint when dealing with trolls. “I have learnt about an untoward and angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove peace from Maharashtra about the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Aaditya tweeted on Tuesday.

His statement came a day after a group of Shiv Sainiks allegedly thrashed and tonsured a 30-year-old Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist and Wadala resident, Hiramani Tiwari, for his derogatory comment against the CM on Facebook over the latter's comparison of the December 15 police action against the students of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University to the Jallianwala Baug massacre.

"Law and order is a subject of police and shouldn't be taken by anyone into his/her hands. Answering trolls who are nasty, threatening and abusive should not be our job," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya urged Sainiks to follow the chief minister and have faith in him. “Let's win people. Trolls lose anyway,” said Aaditya, pointing out that the primary agenda of the present state government was to create jobs and revive the economy.

Criticising the government, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar wondered whether 'freedom of expression' exists for Hindus in Maharashtra, which is now being ruled by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

"We sought Governor Koshyari's intervention in the matter wherein workers of a ruling party tonsured the head of a youth in Mumbai. Is there no freedom of expression left for Hindus, as the youth comes from the same community?" he asked, speaking to reporters.

Shelar said while rallies were being organised supporting and opposing the new citizenship law and NRC, a young man was getting beaten up and his head shaved by workers of a ruling party.