Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Worli Govt School after being ranked 4th in India's top 10 schools

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday congratulated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School after it was ranked fourth in India's top 10 government schools in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21.
Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "Big big congratulations to our @mybmc‘s Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School! Ranked 4th nationally in Government Schools!"
BMC's Education Department also congratulated the Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School. "Many congratulations to Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School for becoming the first-ever municipal school to be ranked among India’s top 10 Government schools for the year 2020-21 by @EWPortal. It is ranked number 4 across the county & number 1 in Maharashtra," the tweet read.
"We would also like to congratulate Kendriya Vidyalaya, @iitbombay, that shares the fourth position with Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School at the @EWportal’s EW India School Rankings 2020-21," added the BMC's Education Department.
Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thiruvananthapuram's Pattom and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in New Delhi's Dwarka were ranked first and second respectively.
The schools have been ranked on 14 parameters. The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were ranked are: Academic Reputation, Competence of Faculty, Individual Attention to Students, Leadership/ Management Quality, Curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), Co-curricular Education, Safety and Hygiene, Community Service, Internationalism, Parental Involvement, Teacher Welfare and Development, Value for Money, Sports Education and Infrastructure Provision.
