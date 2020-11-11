Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Worli Govt School after being ranked 4th in India's top 10 schools

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday congratulated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School after it was ranked fourth in India's top 10 government schools in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "Big big congratulations to our @mybmc‘s Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School! Ranked 4th nationally in Government Schools!"