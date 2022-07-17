Aaditya Thackeray asks Sainiks to ignore political situation, provide help in flood-hit areas

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray suggests creating pediatric COVID care ward after experts predict third wave to hit kids badly | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed heavy rainfall for the last 15 days resulting in flood in rivers and dams. There is a flood-like situations in many districts like Amravati, Sangali, Kolhapur, Pune, Palghar, Nashik and Gadchiroli.

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli and assessed the situation .

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have alleged that despite the situation, new government failed to provide any relief to the people.

Nearly 2.5 lakh hectare farming land in Maharashtra affected because of heavy rains. Marathwada and Vidharbha region have the worst affected farming land.

A water department worker who was stranded in Wardha district have been evacuated after 24 hours.

There is heavy rainfall in Wardha which led to flood in many parts of the district. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has appealed Yuva Sainiks to help the people of flooded areas.

Aditya tweeted, "Yuva Sainiks! Ignore current political situation in the state and provide help in flooded areas. Common citizens are still have expectations from us... It is the right time to keep people's faith on us."