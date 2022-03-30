Aaditya Thackeray asks college students to refrain from politics, focus on education

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that students in colleges should refrain from politics and focus on education and employment.

"Politics should not be in any college, but it is being done now. It is the centre of education and the students should study." The Shiv Sena leader added, "What does the younger generation need? They need education and employment. So the only priority should be education." Thakeray attended the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Research Centre, Exhibition Centre and Hostel for Scheduled Caste girl students at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Maharashtra.

He further added that the syllabus of our studies is many years old and there is a need to change it so that the children are taught about the future and their knowledge is of a high standard.

Thackeray further added that "In the present time, inflation is increasing at a very fast pace in the country but not employment, which is a matter of concern." Targeting the Central government, Thackeray said, "No one is solving the main issues of the country. There were talks of making India a Super-power, where has all that gone? Poverty and inflation are increasing in the country but no actions are being taken." After his address at the University, Thackeray while speaking to ANI on the fuel hike, he said, "The Assembly elections are over and hence the Central government has decided to hike the fuel prices now. We will have to wait for the next elections for these prices to reduce." Talking about the COVID-19 cases in the state, Thackeray stated that the majority of COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the state and he hoped that there is no rise in the cases again."

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:58 PM IST