Aaditya Thackeray asks BMC to ramp up surveillance in Mumbai amid fears of COVID-19 surge due to 'reverse migration'

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,71,525 with 871 new infection cases coming to light on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll in the city reached 10,612 with 16 fresh fatalities, it said.

On the second consecutive day, the financial capital of the country reported a surge in COVID-19 cases after reporting 409 cases --lowest since April -- on November 16. The day before, 541 new cases had come to light. Notably the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city also crossed 300 days-mark to reach 320 days, while average growth rate of cases went down below 0.25 per cent to reach 0.22 per cent.

Also, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city crossed 17 lakh. The number jumped to 17.07 lakh on Wednesday from 16.95 lakh the day before. According to the civic body, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,48,711, about 91 per cent of the caseload, with 1,372 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases came down to 8,658 with removal of 2,770 duplicated cases. Also, the number of sealed buildings in the city has gone down below 5,000 after several months. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more patients are found. The city has 444 containment zones and 4,905sealed buildings at present. According to the BMC release, among 24 civic wards, C ward, which includes areas like Girgoan, has the highest case doubling rate of 809 days, while four other wards have a doubling rate of over 500 days.

