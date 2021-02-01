Aaditya hails National Hydrogen Mission

Even when the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have criticised the Centre over its budget proposals, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray for a change has hailed the announcement of the National Hydrogen Mission to control air pollution. Hydrogen Mission is to maximise the benefits for India and accelerate the energy transition.

Aaditya has recently taken lead in the promotion of electric vehicles and also urged the Centre for giving powers to the state forest department to take action against the encroachment on mangrove lands.

India plans to use hydrogen in a big way, including extracting it from coal, as part of a bouquet of measures towards achieving a net-zero carbon emissions target.

According to NITI Aayog, the current global demand of hydrogen is 70 million tons per year, most of which is being produced from fossil fuels — 76% from natural gas and around 23% from coal, with the remaining from the electrolysis of water — which consumes 6% of the global natural gas and 2% of the global coal.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles have a similar range as the current fossil fuel-based vehicles, can be refuelled fast, have efficient fleet optimisation, and have a much higher energy density, said NITI Aayog.