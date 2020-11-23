A year on, Twitter pays 'first anniversary tribute' to Devendra Fadnavis' early-morning oath at Raj Bhavan

Early in the morning on November 23, 2019, the news broke that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had joined hands with NCP leader Ajit Pawar to take oath for a second term. Coming as it did less than a day after Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray was declared as the CM-designate of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, the news created politcal waves across Maharashtra and beyond.

In a dramatic early morning event, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the duo at a closely guarded ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. As the photos surfaced, and Fadnavis appeared to make it Twitter official by changing his bio, other parties began to cry foul. Visuals of the same were shared by the official handle of the Chief Minister, and Fadnavis even thanked party leaders for their support.