A year of Maha Vikas Aghadi government: Sanjay Raut promises 'blast'; drops promo of Uddhav Thackeray's interview

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, which will complete its one year on November 28, came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.

BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On the wee hours of November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA to assume office on November 28.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.

