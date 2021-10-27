A new report bridges the informal divide

It is a well-known fact that the construction sector is the single largest absorber of informal and migrant workers in India. Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) India’s leading real estate developers, in partnership with Dasra, has released a report titled ‘Inclusive by Design: Cementing the Future for Informal Workers in India's Construction Sector’. The report provides actionable insights on the systemic barriers that heighten the vulnerability of informally employed workers in this sector.

The report highlights five cornerstones for stakeholders to ensure an equitable future for workers – improve data collection and integration across workers' migration corridors and value chains to enable greater visibility and security, enable financial, social and legal protection by securing requisite identity proof and worker registration, create expectation alignment for workers through a channel informed by industry demand, ensure gender equity in opportunities, working conditions and wages through inclusive policies and practices and empower construction workers' families and communities by access to diverse livelihood opportunities to prevent distress led entry into the sector.

Meanwhile, GPL has stated that it continues to uphold its commitment towards worker welfare even as the pandemic paralysed industry operations. Executive chairman Pirojsha said, “As we emerge from the pandemic, India’s real estate and construction industries are faced with a choice, to rebuild as before or to reset the foundation to one that befits industry of the future that places worker wellbeing at the core of the sustainable business. In these challenging times, the onus lies with us, to chart the future as one where workers join out of aspiration rather than distress."

The report furthermore states that 50 million workers engage in the construction industry, but several remain uncounted because of gaps in identification and data aggregation. Ten times more men than women are employed. The demand for women is limited due to gendered societal norms and skill gaps. Women earn at levels 30- 40% lower than their male counterparts, specifically in urban areas.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:22 AM IST