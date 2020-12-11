A month now, MU yet to provide physical marksheets to some final year students

Some students of the University of Mumbai (MU) have not received physical copies of their marksheets of the final year semester exams which were conducted online in October. Degree colleges state they have not received marksheets from MU for certain Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes.

After more than a month of completion of final year semester exams, MU is yet to provide physical marksheets to degree colleges. Students need physical copies of marksheets and degree certificates in order to apply for admissions to higher education, foreign universities, international scholarships and job applications.

Authorities of MU said some marksheets are still in the process of printing, or to be signed and stamped by the controller of board of examination. Vinod Malale, officer of MU managing exams, said, "We have sent physical copies of marksheets of major final year exams of UG and PG programmes to degree colleges. But, some marksheets are still in the process of printing, or need to be signed and stamped. We are sending it to colleges as we are completing this process for a particular programme."

Degree colleges said they have to wait for MU to send physical copies as final year exam marksheets and degree certificates are given by the university. Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra said, "We have not received physical copies of marksheets of final year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course. But we have received the same for Bachelor of Arts (BA) course. We are waiting for the university to send the marksheets so that we can call students in batches and give them their marksheets and degree certificates."

Students said they might need physical copies of marksheets for admissions to higher education and career opportunities. Vishnu Parangal, a student said, "I may have to courier physical copies of my marksheets and degree certificates if I get selected for a master programme in a foreign university." While, Moumita Ghosh, another student said, "I want to apply for a scholarship and I need to scan and send my marksheet by January for the application."

MU has uploaded results of examinations on the varsity's website www.mumresults.in. Also, students can access sample marksheets in PDF format.