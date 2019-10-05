A modern family, Amruta Fadnavis is richer than the CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devandra Gangadharrao Fadnavis filed his nomination from Nagpur South West on Friday and one cannot but say that he leads by example.

Unless, of course, he is taking a cue from the president of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar, who always said his wife was richer, and which reflected in his poll affidavits.

So, one can stretch the analogy and even say that politicians in Maharashtra live by its ‘progressive state’ tag. So, the upshot uis that CM’s wife Amruta is richer than him.

According to a declaration made by Fadnavis, his income is only Rs 25.46 lakh, while Amurta’s is nearly double, at Rs 50.31 lakh.

The CM’s moveable assets are valued at Rs 46 lakh while Amruta’s moveable assets are worth a lot more -- at Rs 3.40 crore. Their daughter Divija has moveable assets worth Rs 8 lakh.

Fadnavis has no self-acquired immovable property while Amruta has self-acquired immovable property worth Rs 32.51 lakh. Fadnavis has, however, shown construction cost of immovable property, after its purchase at Rs 1.20 crore.

The approximate current market price of self-acquired assets of Fadnavis is nil while his wife’s is valued at Rs 99.39 lakh. In fact Amruta has not inherited any property, but Fadnavis has inherited assets worth Rs 3.78 crore. Also, Fadnavis has taken loans from banks or financial institutions worth Rs 62 lakh.

Amruta has shares, bonds and debentures worth Rs 2.33 crore, while Fadnavis has not invested in any. The shares Amruta has invested in are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd, HDFC Bank (worth Rs 6 lakh), Piramal Enterprises (Rs 4.58 lakh), Reliance Industries (Rs 3.31 lakh), Axis Bank (Rs 94 lakh), DSP Ultra Short REG (Rs 11 lakh), ICICI multi-cap units (Rs 10 lakh), Franklin India liquid Super (Rs 17 lakh) and ICICI Liquid G Units (Rs 22.36 lakh).