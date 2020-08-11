‘A deal didn’t work out’: Cops record statement of Disha Salian's friend

The Malvani police have recorded the statement of a friend of celebrity manager Disha Salian (28), who had jumped to death from her Malad flat on June 8.

According to police sources, the friend flew down from abroad to give the statement. Salian had allegedly made the last call, a video call, to this friend, soon after which she took the drastic step.

The friend reportedly told the police that Salian was distressed throughout the call.

Meanwhile, the police have rebuffed the rumour of any new team being constituted to probe the case. They said that only the place of operations has been changed to stay off the media's radar.

The police said they have recorded statements of over 20-25 people in connection with the suicide probe, including Salian's fiancée and friends, who were present at the party the night she allegedly jumped off the 12th floor of Regent Galaxy in Malvani.

Recently, the police also recorded the statement of one of the closest friends of Salian's, who was the last one to speak to her on a video call, hardly an hour before the incident.

According to a senior police official, the friend told the cops that Salian was crying and disturbed over a professional deal.

“The deal did not work out and she was asked to hand over the project to one of her colleagues,” the friend allegedly told the cops.

The friend also said that during the video call, she spoke to everyone present in the party and asked them to cheer up Salian, but to no avail," the senior official said upon requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, police cleared the air regarding the probe of Salian's suicide being transferred to Charkop and said that the probe is conducted by the same team of Malvani police station, only the place of operation has been changed. With constant media glare, the police were finding it difficult to concentrate on the investigation, said the police.