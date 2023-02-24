Mumbai: A day after being introduced, BEST's new double-decker AC bus gets dent near metro rail site

A day after being introduced, Mumbai's new double-decker AC bus gets dent near metro rail site | Twitter/@kkorde01

Mumbai's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus suffered a dent from a structure close to a ramp which was made for metro rail work near the Maharashtra Legislature complex, a functionary of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the bus brushed past a raised platform-like structure near a makeshift ramp that has been provided as construction goes on for an underground metro rail station as part of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ-Airport Line 3.

New low floored AC double decker e-bus in fleet of @myBESTBus gets first dent on #Mumbai roads. Bus staff blames uneven bumpy road surface at @MumbaiMetro3 work site near Vidhan Bhavan. Drivers say risky spot if not fixed. @IqbalSinghChah2 @switchEVglobal @mybmc pic.twitter.com/NW2YEtFETw — Kailash Korde (@kkorde01) February 23, 2023

"It happened at 7:30pm when the bus, on route II5, was heading from Nariman Point to CSMT. At a junction near Vidhan Bhavan, I heard a sound as if the underbody of the bus had scraped the ground. I heard it from my car, which was some 15 feet away," an eyewitness said.

The incident took place a day after the bus was introduced to the public for use on the CSMT-Nariman Point route number 115, one of the busiest in the city during morning and evening peak hours.

'Low ground clearance'

Some BEST staffers stated that the incident took place as the bus has "low ground clearance" when compared to others in the civic-run undertaking's fleet.

The dent is at the rear end of bus MH-43 CA 1551, which was registered by BEST at the Regional Transport Office in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

Another staffer said that in order to avoid such incidents which could also cause injuries to passengers, modifications must be made to the structure at the metro site.

(with PTI inputs)