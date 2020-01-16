A 35-year-old man was killed by his wife and her lover at Vangani taluka of Thane district

The Kulgaon police have arrested Chahat Vishwakarma (32), and her lover, Viraj Palande (25) from Donegaon in Vangani taluka, for the murder of her husband Vijay Vishwakarma (35).

The deceased Vijay worked as plumber by profession. The accused Chahat is a housewife and lives with husband and one child. Both got married eight years ago.

They belongs to Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.Viraj works as driver by profession and neighbour of Chahat. The incident occurred at Vishwakarma room situated Donegaon in Vangani taluka on Monday.According to police, Chahat and Viraj were in a relationship for the past eight months.

Vijay got to know about their relationship. He objected Chahat illicit relationships with Viraj. But she ignored her husband.Chahat and Viraj hatch a plan to kill vijay as he obstruct their relationship. On Sunday night Chahat mixed sedative in Vijay drink and he got to sleep in deep. She called Viraj to come home.

Both tied Vijay both hand with duppada and smashed his neck with chopper. The body was packed in the blanket and put it at scooty and travelled.

They dumped the body at Ulhas river in Donegaon village in Vangani.A case was registered against them under section 302, 201 of Indian Pehal Code.Sandeep Bigade, assistant police inspector from Thane rural crime branch said, "The body was found at Ulhas river under Vangani taluka.

We got his identity through local informers. We rushed to his resident and questioning with his wife. We suspected at her answering. We strictly interrogated her and she confessed the crime along with Viraj".