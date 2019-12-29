'98% of SC/ST population in Maha don't have docs to prove citizenship': Jitendra Awhad on NRC

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday said there would be stiff resistance if the National Register of Citizens exercise is carried out in Maharashtra, claiming almost 98 per cent of people from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities do not have documents for it.

Addressing a press conference, the Kalwa-Mumbra MLA quoted from a government-appointed committee to claim "98 per cent of SC and ST population in Maharashtra had no documents" and hence would fall foul of the citizenship provisions of the NRC.

Incidentally, while some BJP leaders have spoken about implementing the NRC exercise nationwide earlier, after the one in Assam, of late the party has gone soft on it.