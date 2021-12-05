97 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 1 death

With the addition of 97 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,759, while one more death pushed the toll to 11,588, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and the death were reported on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,654, while the death toll has reached 3,301, another official said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 782 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 14 fatalities, taking the caseload to 66,38,071 and the toll to 1,41,163, the state health department said.

A total of 770 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,86,105, leaving the state with 7,129 active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 97.71 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far rose to 6,59,63,184 in Maharashtra after 1,23,492 samples were tested since Friday evening, the department said.

Mumbai reported the highest 213 infections, followed by 89 cases in Pune city.

Of the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 358 cases, followed by 202 from the Pune region and 123 from the Nashik region.

Kolhapur added 33 cases, followed by Aurangabad (17), Latur (31), and Akola and Nagpur nine each.

Mumbai region reported the highest five fatalities. Nagpur region and Pune region did not report any COVID-19 fatality, the department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,38,071, new cases 782, total deaths 1,41,163, new deaths 14, total recoveries 64,86,105, active cases 7,129, total tests 6,59,63,184.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:11 AM IST