9,597 cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations in 30 days, 418 on May 5: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have registered 9,597 cases of lockdown violations in the last 30 days, of which 418 were registered on Wednesday. All accused in these cases were booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant. The data revealed that most cases were registered against citizens who were caught wandering without a valid reason.

A data released by Mumbai Police states that of the 9,597 cases registered for lockdown violations between April 5 and May 5, most violations were recorded in the central suburbs of Mumbai with 2,064 cases, followed by northern and western suburbs at 2,044 and 2,013 cases respectively. While the eastern suburbs decided 1,735 cases in a month-long period, the south Mumbai recorded the least at 1,661 cases.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Wednesday, of the 418 cases of lockdown violations, 161 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 136 for not wearing a mask and 114 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 35 cases were registered on Wednesday for gathering in public, 15 cases each were registered for illegal vehicular movement and operating a hotel establishment.

Five cases each were registered against betel nut shops and patients fleeing the quarantine centre for violating the COVID rules, while 12 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Wednesday. Most violations were recorded in the central parts of the city on Wednesday.