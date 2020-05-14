92 contract coronavirus through a fisherman in Uran’s Karanja village

Navi Mumbai: The Karanja village under the Uran taluka has become a hotspot of coronavirus as number of positive cases has reached 98 after 44 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. The taluka was already been declared as ‘red zone’ after a sudden spike in positive cases.

The fresh 44 positive cases are also related to the fisherman who was first tested positive on Friday. So far, 92 positive cases can be traced back to the fisherman.

Now, the Raigad Collector office has set up a booth in the village to take a swab test of villages. A day after the 43-year-old fisherman tested positive on Friday, his twenty-one family members/ relatives also tested positive.

The administration carried out swab tests of 67 of his close contacts and found that 27 of them were positive by Monday, taking total positive to 48 because of the fisherman. Five more positive cases found by Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, another 44 persons were found positive of COVID-19.