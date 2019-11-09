9 yrs on, BMC sports complexes may re-reopen

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will revive the artistic talent of its employees who have decided to reopen the sports complexes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Shivaji Park. The two sports hall were from the British era, but had been closed for the past nine years.

A meeting of group leaders was held a few days back in the BMC. The group leaders cutting across party-lines presented a proposal before Praveen Pardeshi, the BMC chief, to reopen the facilities. They raised the issue as there was no movement from the administration about the reopening of the closed sports complexes at CSTM and Shivaji Park.

Also, retired civic employees have requested to start the sports complex, which was opened in 1926. Here, various competitions used to be organised for BMC employees. Most have performed at the national level in various competitions. In 2010, the sports complex was shut due to the mismanagement. Later, after investigations, action was taken against the offenders.

One sports complex is located in Azad Maidan opposite BMC Headquarters and the other is at Shivaji Park. There are a total of 32 sports centres at different places including in hospitals, printing presses, garages and various department offices. These have 7,000 members. Of them, 2,000 have life-time membership. Retired civic officers Sunil Parab, Mahadev Golwaskar, Rajesh Mudam and Sudhir Shinde have agreed to accept the responsibility for operation.