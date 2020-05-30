9 Thane cops recover from Covid-19

Thane Police, which is working hard to ensure the implementation of lockdown rules to contain the spread of coronavirus, is under a lot of pressure these days after 136 of its personnel including 15 police officers and 121 police personnel's were found to be infected by the deadly virus.

Nine police officers from Thane city police, who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged on Friday. Six police personnel's have been discharged from Sapphire hospital (Thane), one from Kalsekar (Mumbra), one from Vedant, one from Seven Hill hospital in Mumbai.

According to Thane commissionerate, there are total number of 15 police officers and 121 police personnel's who had tested positive for coronavirus. Out of these, 10 police officers and 70 police personnel's have recovered and discharged and one woman police personnel died. While 5 police officers and 50 police personnel's are currently under the treatment.