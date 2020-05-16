9 test positive after attending the funeral of a COVID patient, 3 booked

Five days after a 50-year-old man from Ulhasnagar died in Central Hospital, he tested positive for coronavirus on May 14. According to civic officials, doctors had suspected the deceased was corona-positive. Accordingly, they had draped the body in plastic and kept it in the hospital, awaiting the report. However, because of pressure from his family and their written assurance, the hospital administration had handed over the body to his family member for final rites. Seventy people reportedly attended his funeral, of whom nine have now tested positive.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said," A case has been registered against three people under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code".

In Ulhasnagar, there are currently 92 positive cases, 72 of whom are currently under treatment, five have died and 15 have recovered and been discharged. Twenty areas have been declared containment zones. Around 1,000 people have been placed quarantine, 750 of them being home-quarantined.