9 Baje 9 Minute: 'Hope they don't burn down their own houses', Sanjay Raut's jibe at PM Modi

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Executive Editor of Saamana Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging the people to turn their lights off and light candles, diyas or turn on their mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show that Indians are together in the fight against coronavirus.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, "When people were asked to clap, they crowded the roads and beat drums , I just hope now they don't burn down their own houses , sir 'diya to jalalenge' but please tell us what the government is doing to improve condition."