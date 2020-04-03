9 Baje 9 Minute: 'Hope they don't burn down their own houses', Sanjay Raut's jibe at PM Modi

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Executive Editor of Saamana Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging the people to turn their lights off and light candles, diyas or turn on their mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show that Indians are together in the fight against coronavirus.
"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.
Taking to Twitter, Raut said, "When people were asked to clap, they crowded the roads and beat drums , I just hope now they don't burn down their own houses , sir 'diya to jalalenge' but please tell us what the government is doing to improve condition."
Not just Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Nawab Malik and Balasaheb Thorat also lashed out at Prime Minister Modi for giving the citizens a 'unique exercise' amidst the pandemic.
Jitendra Awhad said that Modi cannot make a fool out of India every time he wants. The Housing Minister added that he won't switch off his lights. "I don't mind disobeying you and following my instincts and helping the poor," he said.
NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Prime Minister's speech a 9 am was disappointing for the Indians. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I thought that it was a matter of burning the stove, but the PM preached to burn the lamp."
Balasaheb Thorat said that the Prime Minister should stop doing publicity stunts and take some concrete steps instead.
Meanwhile, from yesterday till today 336 additional cases of COVID-19 have been registered. Total confirmed cases are 2301, 56 deaths have been reported, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry.
