89% missing/kidnapping cases solved between 2014 to 2021,11% yet untraced: Mumbai Police statistics

In a statistical report of kidnapping and missing persons cases from 2014 to 2021, the Mumbai Police have traced 89 per cent of the victims of the 86,349 people, including minors.

According to the figures revealed by the police, a total of 4,786 boys were kidnapped from 2014 to 2021, of which 93 per cent were traced and only 321 remain untracked, while in cases of kidnapped girls, a total of 9,124 were kidnapped, of which 94 per cent were traced and 528 remain missing.

Cases of kidnapping minor girls have seen a jump over 35 per cent last year as compared to the year 2020. Last year 1,093 cases of kidnapping of minor girls were reported while a year ago the tally was at 708 cases.

Meanwhile, of the total 35,064 missing men, 86 per cent were traced and 4,756 remain missing, and of the total 37,375 missing women 89 per cent were traced and 4,277 remain untraced.

Speaking about the efforts to bring down cases of kidnapping and missing persons, a senior police official said that the force has taken a series of measures to reduce crime against women and children, establishing a dedicated squad to deal with woman's problems.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Balsing Rajput, currently posted as deputy commissioner of police (preventive) in the Mumbai crime branch had said that there are at least 67 reasons why children go missing, which include kidnapping and abduction, which are done for various reasons such as trafficking, sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour.

Another major reason for children above the age of 15 years going missing is elopement, while other reasons include abusive families and unemployment.

In a bid to trace missing children, all the 93 police stations in Mumbai have a dedicated team of a sub-inspector and four constables.

Police said that the main task after tracing and rescuing the missing child is to convince them to reveal their address or mobile numbers of their parents after rigorous counselling.

ALSO READ Mumbai police witness rise in traffic offences but decline in fatal accidents in 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:11 PM IST