88473 job seekers & 751 companies register on Maha Jobs portal

Within 24 hours after its launch the Maha Jobs, nearly 88473 job seekers and 751 companies were registered on Tuesday. The portal is an interactive platform for employers and job seekers. It has been developed and run by the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

MIDC expects to cross the registration by 3 lakh job seekers and nearly 5,000 companies by the end of July.

Industry Department Officer told Free Press Journal, "The registration of companies and job seekers is in various sectors including food processing, electronics, iron and steel, IT and ITES, automotive, instrumentation, logistics, power, textile and manufacturing. The portal will provide the list of candidates with requisite qualifications in the dashboards of the companies. The job seekers will be able to vacancies for the qualification across the sectors.’’

The officer explained if a company in the auto sector in a particular district will be given a list of eligible candidates from the same district. In case of non-availability, the software will pick up candidates from other districts. While selecting two criteria are applied the date of registration and qualification will be taken into consideration.

As reported by FPJ, MIDC has selected 950 plus trades and 17 different sectors, including automobile, engineering, manufacturing, logistic, textile, garmenting, processing, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology for recruitment. Industry Minister Subhash Desai said the Department of Industry’s recent survey revealed the availability of 50,000 jobs after reopening of more than 65,000 industrial units.