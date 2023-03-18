86-yr-old energised after receiving hi-tech heart valve

Representative photo |

Mumbai: An octogenarian with a severely narrowed heart valve (aortic stenosis) has beaten all odds to recover after doctors implanted a state-of-the-art Acurate neo-2 valve. This is only the second case in Maharashtra; the first being at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. The patient also underwent trans-catheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) to replace the damaged valve.

Yashwant Ahire, 86, had hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and was also pre-diabetic. In addition to his advanced age, the case was complicated by a history of heart problems, including arterial blockages treated by coronary bypass.

Ahire’s main heart valve had narrowed and calcified

He was operated by senior interventional cardiologist Dr Rahul Gupta who specialises in rhythmic disorders and is a valve expert at Apollo Hospitals. Ahire’s main heart valve had narrowed and calcified (thickened lining), making it a very risky case.

Dr Gupta said valves are available with many variations as per medical status of patients. However, Ahire had multiple confounding factors, which made the selection difficult. He said, “With advanced age, open heart surgery is not a feasible option and TAVI, a safer, minimally invasive procedure, is the method of choice; it provides a safe and effective alternative for faster recovery and improved quality of life.”

Ahire told the FPJ, “I was aware of my condition but not of its severity. I used to feel very tired and was unable to walk more than a few steps. There were occasional blackouts as well. I feel energised after the procedure.”